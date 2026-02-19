6 women killed in California avalanche were among 8 close friends and experienced skiers on trip

Tuesday’s avalanche, the deadliest in the U.S. in decades, killed eight people. Six survived the disaster.

It will be at least another day before crews can attempt to recover the bodies and continue the search for a ninth person still missing and presumed dead, said Ashley Quadros, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The skiers and professional guides caught avalanche understood the dangers of trekking through the remote wilderness of the Sierra Nevada.

They had close ties to Lake Tahoe's alpine community, with some connected to an academy for competitive skiers. One victim was married to a backcountry rescue team member. A mayor near San Francisco said the group included moms from the Bay Area.

But what the guides and their tour company knew about the warnings and risks from a powerful winter storm that blasted the mountains during the trip and why they pressed on is now part of investigations.

“We are on the mountain, but they are not going to be able to safely reach them,” she said Thursday. “The weather conditions are really dangerous.”

Several more feet of snow could fall around Lake Tahoe on Thursday and continue to destabilize the fragile snowpack, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center. It said that wind gusts along the ridgetops could reach 60 mph (100 kph) and warned there's a high risk of large avalanches through at least Friday morning. Tahoe National Forest lands in the Castle Peak area were also closed to the public until March 15 in response to the tragedy.

Officials have not yet released the names of those who were killed.

Avalanche victims were from a ‘connected community’

The 15 skiers, most of them women, began their three-day trip on Sunday just as warnings about the storm were intensifying. They spent the weekend staying along Frog Lake in high country huts accessible only by challenging trails.

Some have ties with the elite Sugar Bowl Academy, which issued a statement late Wednesday mourning the loss of skiers with “strong connections to Sugar Bowl, Donner Summit and the backcountry community.”

Perched on Donner Summit, the academy is a private boarding and day school for competitive skiers and snowboarders. Its former students include multiple Olympians.

“We are an incredibly close and connected community,” Sugar Bowl Academy executive director Stephen McMahon said in the statement. “This tragedy has affected each and every one of us.”

Two sisters were among the dead, their brother, McAlister Clabaugh, told The New York Times. Caroline Sekar, a mother of two, lived in San Francisco, and Liz Clabaugh lived in Boise, Idaho. Their brother said they were on the trip with close friends from college.

“The idea that they are both gone is, I don’t even know how to put it into words,” Clabaugh said. His employer later told the AP that he and his family asked for privacy while they grieve.

Mayor Max Perrey of Marin County’s Mill Valley, a city just north of San Francisco, confirmed that some in the group were mothers from his city.

One of the victims was married to a member of a backcountry search and rescue team in the area, said Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo.

Tour company says guides were highly experienced

The four guides were employed by Blackbird Mountain Guides, which offers mountaineering and backcountry ski trips as well as safety courses. One of them was among the six survivors. The company said in a statement that it launched an investigation.

Blackbird’s website says the tour was intended for intermediate to expert skiers.

The guides with the group were trained or certified in backcountry skiing, and were instructors with the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education. While in the field, they “are in communication with senior guides at our base, to discuss conditions and routing based upon conditions,” founder Zeb Blais said in the statement.

“We don’t have all the answers yet, and it may be some time before we do,” the company said, asking people to refrain from speculating while it reviews what happened.

“This was an enormous tragedy, and the saddest event our team has ever experienced. In addition to mourning the loss of six clients, we also mourn the loss of three highly experienced members of our guide team,” Blais said.

Questions linger about why the trip continued

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said authorities will investigate why the guides proceeded with the tour despite the forecast.

California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, a state agency that regulates workplace safety, is also investigating to determine if the company violated California law.

The Sierra Avalanche Center had issued an avalanche watch Sunday morning, the first day of the trip, indicating a high risk of large avalanches.

It’s not uncommon for backcountry skiers to go out when there is an avalanche watch or even a warning, avalanche safety experts say. In avalanche terrain that covers many backcountry areas, slides occur regularly but often go unnoticed. Even if people have signals to keep up with the forecast and changing conditions, there is no single way to react.

Leaving could set off an avalanche, while staying put could keep people in its path. It wasn’t clear if the guides on the trip were aware of the avalanche warning, but they are trained to test the snow and assess conditions on the ground.

Authorities said the six survivors scoured the snow for the missing, finding three of the dead while they waited six hours Tuesday for help to arrive in blizzard conditions. At least one guide was able to send text messages. Two of those rescued were taken to a hospital but both have since been released.

The avalanche is the deadliest in the U.S. since 1981, when 11 climbers were killed on Mount Rainier in Washington state.

In Utah, a man riding a snowmobile died in an avalanche Wednesday, the Wasatch County sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said he didn’t survive despite the “courageous efforts” of his young son who dug him out of the snow. In a separate incident in Salt Lake County, a girl was in critical condition after being caught in a backcountry avalanche.

