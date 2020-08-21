X

6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Texas

Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Credit: Courtney Sacco

Officials say six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded in the port and refinery district of Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said.

Corpus Christi Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the explosion happened after a barge in the water hit the pipeline.

Six people were transported to a hospital, Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper. Details about the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released. Two additional people refused treatment, Rocha said.

“We’re trying to get a headcount of everybody that may have been involved or anybody who may have been around when the incident occurred,” Rocha said.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city. Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

