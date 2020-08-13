Breaking News

Trenton man indicted for fatal crash that killed man known as ‘Mr. Waynesville'

X

5 Things to Know for Today

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

news | 37 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE THEY'RE CELEBRATING VP PICK Kamala Harris' selection as Joe Biden's running mate is generating glee among South Asians worldwide and putting the spotlight on her as the first person of Asian descent on a presidential ticket.

2. 'THE SICKEST ARE THOSE THE FURTHEST OUT' The COVID-19 crisis has laid bare deep disparities across economic and racial lines in France's health care system.

3. FOR SCHOOLS, A MAJOR DILEMMA School boards nationwide are facing the difficult decision about whether children should return to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic and are seeking input from their communities.

4. 'THIS IS NOT HELP, IT IS A DUTY' After a major explosion that tore through Beirut left around a quarter of a million people with homes unfit to live in, Lebanese have opened their homes to relatives, friends and neighbors.

5. PRECAUTIONS NFL IS TAKING Pro football players are required to wear masks and contact tracer watches around team facilities as the league tries to keep the coronavirus from wrecking the 2020 season.

Rock Hill School Board member Terry Hutchinson takes a picture of board chairwoman Helena Miller, left, and Windy Cole, right, in their matching masks during a break at the board's meeting in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Like school boards across the nation, Rock Hill's board has had to answer the simple question when do children return to school with no easy or guaranteed safe answer. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)
Rock Hill School Board member Terry Hutchinson takes a picture of board chairwoman Helena Miller, left, and Windy Cole, right, in their matching masks during a break at the board's meeting in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Like school boards across the nation, Rock Hill's board has had to answer the simple question when do children return to school with no easy or guaranteed safe answer. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)

Credit: Jeffrey Collins

Credit: Jeffrey Collins

Volunteers from the American University of Beirut gather as they prepare to help remove debris in a neighborhood near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Volunteers from the American University of Beirut gather as they prepare to help remove debris in a neighborhood near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

Credit: Felipe Dana

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wears a mask as he moves on the field during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wears a mask as he moves on the field during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Credit: Ted S. Warren

Credit: Ted S. Warren

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.