5 found dead in suspected arson fire at Denver home

Investigators believe the victims were a toddler, an older child and three adults, said Denver Fire Department Capt. Greg Pixley. Their bodies were discovered after firefighters extinguished the fire, which was first reported by a Denver police officer at 2:40 a.m., Pixley said.

The conditions of the three survivors were not immediately known, Pixley told reporters outside the charred house in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, a relatively new suburban development of tightly-packed homes near Denver International Airport.