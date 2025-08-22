5 bodies are exhumed from shallow graves in Kenya near a doomsday cult site

The exhumation exercise, led by homicide detectives, forensic experts, and pathologists, also uncovered 27 suspected mass graves, raising fears that more bodies could be buried in the area as investigations into the cause of death begin.

In 2023, more than 400 bodies were exhumed from shallow graves in the Shakahola area of Kilifi County, where pastor Paul Mackenzie instructed his followers to starve themselves to death in order to "meet Jesus." He was arrested and charged with murder, and is in custody awaiting trial.

Eleven people, believed to be former followers of Mackenzie, have been arrested in connection with the new discovery of bodies but have not yet been charged.

Religious organizations, including some mega-churches, have in the past been investigated in Kenya for suspected cult-like practices, such as barring followers from seeking medical treatment and pursuing education.