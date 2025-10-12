49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner out for season following gruesome ankle injury

“Any time you lose one of your best players, also a huge leader, obviously it's a huge blow,” Shanahan said. “I feel bad for Fred right now. He was in good spirits. He has a good foundation.”

The entire 49ers sideline came onto the field to see Warner before he left the field with an air cast on his ankle.

“It's just heartbreaking,” running back Christian McCaffrey said.

The injury-riddled 49ers entered the game without quarterback Brock Purdy, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and several other key players. Despite all their injuries, the Niners are 4-2 and tied for first in the NFC West.

The 28-year-old Warner has been a first-team All-Pro three straight seasons and four of the last five, making the Pro Bowl in each of those four seasons. Warner's 947 career tackles are the second-most for the team to Patrick Willis' 950 as far as records go back to 2000.

Warner has missed only one game in his eight-year career, sitting out in 2021 with a hamstring injury. He played most of last season with a broken bone in his ankle and still earned All-Pro honors.

Warner signed a three-year extension worth $63 million in the offseason, keeping him under contract with the team through the 2029 season.

“It was sickening,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “One of the best players in the league and a great guy. That breaks your heart. Hope he has a speedy recovery.”

