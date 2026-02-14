4 dead in small plane crash near Colorado ski resort community of Steamboat Springs

Authorities say four people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday on a mountain near the Colorado ski resort community of Steamboat Springs
DENVER (AP) — Four people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday on a mountain near the Colorado ski resort community of Steamboat Springs, authorities said.

An Epic E1000, a six-seat turboprop plane, crashed around 12:20 a.m. with four people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Four people died at the scene, Routt County coroner Mitch Locke said.

The plane crashed in a very remote part of Emerald Mountain, a mountain with hiking and biking trails just across the Yampa River from Steamboat Springs, Routt County Sheriff Doug Scherar said.

The plane crashed into mountainous terrain in unknown circumstances, according to preliminary information, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board both said they are investigating the crash.

The plane is registered to ALS Aviation LLC in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee business records do not list a person to contact about the company.

