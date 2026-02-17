4 dead in crashes involving over 30 vehicles in 'brown out' conditions on Colorado interstate

“Visibility was next to nothing,” he said.

Twenty-nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to severe, Lyons said. There were crashes on either side of the interstate, he said.

The cause of the crashes about two miles (3.2 kilometers) south of Pueblo is still being investigated. The lack of visibility will be considered as one of the factors, but others may also be involved, said Trooper Sherri Mendez, a patrol spokesperson.

The eastern half of Colorado was being hit by strong winds Tuesday, which combined with warm weather and very dry conditions, have raised the risk of wildfires and caused flight delays at Denver's airport.

Meanwhile, it was snowing in the western part of the state, bringing much needed moisture to the mountains.