3 dead, 14 injured after shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas

Authorities say three people were killed and 14 others were wounded after a shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis provides a briefing after a shooting, Sunday March 1, 2026, near West Sixth Street and Nueces in downtown Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis provides a briefing after a shooting, Sunday March 1, 2026, near West Sixth Street and Nueces in downtown Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
news
Updated 1 hour ago
X

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and 14 others were wounded after a shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a “male shooting” at Buford's, a popular beer garden in the city's entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then “returned fire, killing the suspect,” Davis said.

EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition.

“We received a call at 1:39 a.m. and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients,” Luckritz said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid response by police and rescuers.

“They definitely saved lives,” Watson said.

In Other News
1
Parks across Butler County are posting lifesaving crisis hotline...
2
McCrabb: It took a village to save a man’s life, and Middletown honored...
3
Parlor Donuts brings unique concept to Butler County
4
Miami University votes to move forward with $281M sports arena plan
5
Advocates seek leniency as Hamilton man faces ICE hold after high-speed...