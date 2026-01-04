25 are dead and 14 more missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria's Yobe state

YOBE, Nigeria (AP) — A passenger boat has capsized in northern Nigeria’s Yobe state, leaving at least 25 people dead while 14 others remained missing, emergency services said Sunday.

The boat was carrying residents who had gone to the local market, while some were involved in fishing or farming when it capsized along the Yobe River in Yobe state's Garbi town on Saturday night, the Yobe emergency management agency.