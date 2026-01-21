200 FBS quarterbacks went into portal, and the best ones came out with promises of big paychecks

Among the 68 quarterbacks who were starters in 2025 at power conference schools and Notre Dame, 24 are out of eligibility, 16 entered the portal and 28 indicated they would return to their teams.

On paper, that would leave 40 open starter's jobs in the Power Four in 2026. In reality, many of those have been spoken for by starters moving from one school to another.

A rundown of the top quarterback transfers, based on 247Sports rankings:

Sam Leavitt, LSU

Lane Kiffin was able to swoop in, get Leavitt and fend off multiple suitors to sign the top-ranked player in the portal. A foot injury limited Leavitt to seven games for Arizona State this past season. Last year, he led the Sun Devils to an 11-2 record, Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff. He threw for 4,513 yards and 34 TDs with nine interceptions in 20 games at Arizona State.

Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

At a reported $5 million, Sorsby received the most lucrative financial deal of the portal period to move from Cincinnati to his home state for his final season. In 35 career games at Indiana and Cincinnati, including 31 starts, he's thrown for 7,208 yards and 60 touchdowns and rushed for 1,295 rushing yards and 22 TDs.

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State