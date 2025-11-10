20 taken to the hospital after bus overturns on a winding road in Southern California

First responders arrived to find the bus on its side, with passengers escaping through a roof hatch, said a fire department statement.

“A total of 26 patients, including three with major injuries, were treated. Of those, 20 were transported to area hospitals, all by ground ambulances,” the statement said.

Fire department photos showed victims seated on the ground in a triage area, some wearing neck braces.

The bus, carrying adults and teens, was traveling downhill back to Orange County from a camp near the tiny community of Angelus Oaks in the San Bernardino Mountains, officials said.

There was no fire or hazardous material exposure, the fire department said.

State Route 330 is a two-line highway where it curves through forest areas near Running Springs at an elevation of about 6,100 feet (1,860 meters).

The route was closed in both directions during the investigation, which was led by the California Highway Patrol.