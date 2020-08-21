2 tropical storms expected to form at each end of Caribbean

Tropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve northward to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula possibly at hurricane strength and then potentially head for the Texas or Louisiana coast by Tuesday, again possibly strengthening into a hurricane. It is expected to become a tropical storm on Friday.

Late Thursday, it was centered about 65 miles (110 kilometers) east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was headed west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

Genevieve, which had been a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph (215 kph) on Tuesday, had weakened to a tropical storm Thursday as it moved northwestward in the Pacific off Mexico's Los Cabos tourist resorts. The hurricane center said the storm was expected to continue weakening through the night, likely becoming a tropical depression by Friday evening.

The hurricane center said Genevieve’s maximum sustained winds had dropped to 65 mph (100 kph) late Thursday, and it was centered about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Cabo San Lazaro. It was moving to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

The storm knocked out power and phone service to a large part of the Los Cabos area, flooded streets in poor neighborhoods and toppled palms in the tourist zone. High surf claimed two lives Tuesday as the storm approached the area.

Baja California Sur state officials said 15,000 foreign tourists were in the state, most in the Los Cabos region, which earlier had almost been emptied of visitors by pandemic restrictions.