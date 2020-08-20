2 positive tests in Mets organization; 2 games postponed

The positive tests are the first confirmed within the Mets organization since the season began. Right-hander Brad Brach missed preseason camp and confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The postponements were the latest as MLB tries to navigate a pandemic that forced the season to be delayed and shortened to 60 games. Positive tests for the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds also led to games being postponed.

Amid all the scheduling disruptions this season, the Mets had been fortunate. No team in the majors had played more games through Thursday than their 26.

They won all three games they played in Miami.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Grounds crew work in an empty Marlins Park before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Miami. Major League Baseball says the Mets have received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization, prompting the postponement of two games against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

New York Mets players sit on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Miami. Major League Baseball says the Mets have received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization, prompting the postponement of two games against the Marlins. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: DAVID SANTIAGO Credit: DAVID SANTIAGO

New York Mets players walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Miami. Major League Baseball says the Mets have received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization, prompting the postponement of two games against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky