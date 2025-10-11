2 people shot to death during homecoming weekend in small Mississippi town

“Right now we’ve still got a subject at large, but I can’t give specifics,” White said Saturday morning.

An 18-year-old man is being sought for questioning in the shooting, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The sheriff asked that anyone with information contact the police chief or sheriff’s office.

The shootings happened on the school campus where the Heidelberg Oilers were playing their homecoming football game on Friday night, but it wasn't clear exactly when the gunfire occurred or how close it was to the stadium. White said he was at the scene Saturday investigating, and that more information might be released in coming days.

The town of about 640 residents is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southeast of the state capital city of Jackson.