2 people found dead in home owned by Rob Reiner, AP source says

Two people were found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director-actor Rob Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.
The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says it responded to a medical aid request Sunday afternoon and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.
In Other News
1
Snow totals for Butler County and the region: Some have more than 6...
2
North Hamilton Crossing project expected to start in 2026: See the map
3
For longtime 911 dispatcher ‘work was his main thing’
4
Bomb threat reported at Planet Fitness in Middletown
5
Residents weigh in on ‘The Manchester’ mixed-use proposal for downtown...