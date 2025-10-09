2 Pennsylvania state troopers wounded and a suspect was killed in exchange of gunfire after chase

Police were called to a sporting goods store near Chambersburg just after 6 p.m. when suspects fled in a van with Maryland plates, authorities said. Troopers caught up with the vehicle and pursued it for more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) southbound on Interstate 81 before spike strips stopped it. Two women came out of the van and were arrested.

Charging documents filed against the two women said Foy shot two troopers with a handgun. The troopers “returned fire and Foy died as a result,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The two women, Amir Loren Swift, 21, and Giani Jaida McGowan, 21, both of Baltimore, were charged with retail theft and drug offenses. They are accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of clothing from the store. Investigators said a search of the van turned up a THC, plastic bags filled with powder, money and scales.

A Franklin County Jail supervisor said Thursday that the two women were being held there. Bail was denied for them both. Neither had lawyers listed on court documents. A phone number for Swift would not accept messages.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he and his wife, Lori, were praying for the officers and asked others to join them.

“Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are the very best of us — running towards danger every day to keep our communities safe,” Shapiro said in a post on the social platform X.

The shooting took place just north of the Maryland state line near Chambersburg, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.