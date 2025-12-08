100 schoolchildren abducted in Nigeria are released; more still being held

MINNA, Nigeria (AP) — A total of 100 of the schoolchildren abducted from a Nigerian Catholic school last month have been released, the Christian Association of Nigeria said Monday, adding that more than 100 students remain in captivity.

At least 303 schoolchildren were seized at the Niger state school together with 12 of their teachers when gunmen attacked the St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri community on Nov. 21. Fifty escaped in the hours that followed.