Czech town hall shooting leaves 1 dead and 6 wounded

A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic on Monday has left one person dead and six others wounded
A police officer stands in front of the town hall in Chribska, Czech Republic, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, after a shooting that has left one dead and four others wounded. (Ondrej Hajek/CTK via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A police officer stands in front of the town hall in Chribska, Czech Republic, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, after a shooting that has left one dead and four others wounded. (Ondrej Hajek/CTK via AP)
PRAGUE (AP) — A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic on Monday left one dead and six others wounded, including three police officers, police said.

Police said the suspect fatally shot himself and there was no further danger.

The shooting took place at the Chribska town hall. Police ruled out terrorism or an extremist attack.

“Nor is it a politically or religiously motivated attack. Everything indicates that it is a relationship-based motive," a police statement said.

The dead was a town hall employee. The town′s mayor was among the wounded.

Police said the attacker was armed with three illegally held weapons.

President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš offered condolences to the victims' relatives.

Chribska is located near the German border and has a population of about 1,300.

