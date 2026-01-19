1 dead and 4 wounded in Czech town hall shooting

PRAGUE (AP) — A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic on Monday left one dead and four others wounded, including a police officer, police said.
Police said the suspect was fatally shot and there was no further danger.
The shooting took place at the Chribska town hall, police said.
A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.
In Other News
1
Flag ceremony marks progress on $9.5M USS Cincinnati sub memorial
2
McCrabb: Man who never spoke left a lasting impression
3
A night of celebration, recognition and community reflection in...
4
Local legends: Namesake of this Hamilton neighborhood
5
Hamilton Schools superintendent talks more about budget plan that...