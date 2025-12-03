1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, police say

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a food court at MGM National Harbor hotel and casino in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on Wednesday.
Detectives were working to determine the circumstances and identify the suspect, who fled.
Officers responded to a shooting at the food court just before noon, Prince George's County Police said in a social media post. One man died at the resort and a second had an apparent graze wound, police said.
The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.
