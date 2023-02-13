Multiple vehicles stolen from Colerain auto dealerships

HAMILTON COUNTY — Multiple cars were stolen from Colerain auto dealerships overnight, Sunday into Monday.
RightWay dealership on Colerain Avenue reported three cars stolen, and it is believed the suspects used rocks to break a window to get inside the offices, stole key fobs and then located the cars that matched.
Two of the three vehicles taken from RightWay were recovered nearby. Northgate Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram dealership, also on Colerain Avenue, reported five cars stolen.
That dealership also had broken windows with fobs stolen.
Police are investigating and said they are considering the idea that youth looking to go on a joy ride may be behind the incidents.
All other dealerships in the area will be notified of the thefts and urged to watch for suspicious activity.
“Most dealerships have cameras,” said Jim Love, a chaplain with Colerain Twp. Police. They are asking anyone with information about the car thefts to call (513) 321-2677.