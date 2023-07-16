Multiple injured in Middletown crash involving police cruiser, 1 seriously

BreakingNews
Teen arrested after man shot in Fairfield Twp.
By Journal-News Staff
The driver of a truck, a Middletown Police officer driving a police cruiser and another vehicle’s driver and passenger were all injured Saturday when they crashed into each other.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the police officer was driving south on North Verity Parkway when the truck exited the parking lot of Rally’s into the path of the cruiser. The truck then crossed into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle.

The truck’s driver was seriously injured, and taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. The police officer suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Atrium.

The third vehicle’s driver and passenger were treated at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No other details were given and the crash remains under investigation.

