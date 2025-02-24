Breaking: Multiple fire departments battling warehouse blaze in Madison Twp.

Multiple fire departments battling warehouse blaze in Madison Twp.

Updated 1 hour ago
Fire departments from Butler and Warren counties today are fighting a large warehouse fire in Madison Twp.

Dispatchers said units were sent to the 6600 block of Georgetown Lane about 11:45 a.m. and found the blaze throughout the warehouse that houses an automotive repair business.

Black smoke can be seek from miles away. No word yet on any injuries.

