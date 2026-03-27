Fire at Woodsdale Duke Energy plant possibly started by weather

The department is working with the EMA, which can confirm lightning strikes in certain locations.

Crews were dispatched at 3:35 a.m. and found a working fire in a large generator onsite. Hall said the department is not sure how long the fire was burning before crews were dispatched.

Suppressing the fire was “difficult” due to the unit having “345,000 volts of electricity” running to it, according to the department.

Madison Twp. monitored the fire until a Duke Energy operator was able to respond and shut off electric to the unit. Hall said it was about 30 minutes before the operator was onsite. Crews were then able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fairfield Twp., Trenton and St. Clair Twp. fire departments also responded for mutual aid.