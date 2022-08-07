MoveInMiami campaign, in its 9th year, aims to support various programs

“These three funds especially impact the lives of students and who they want to become,” said Regional Director of Development Yvette Kelly-Fields. “Sometimes financial need is the only thing standing in the way.”

The Diversity Fund is “designed to break down barriers that have traditionally prevented students of color from succeeding in college.”

“This will help students with any related college expenses,” Kelly-Fields said. “Sometimes meeting needs for basic expenses is a roadblock for first-generation college students. This fund will help alleviate that need.”

Miami University raised $3,317,836 from more than 4,800 gifts in 2021, including both the Oxford and Regionals campuses.

“The #MoveInMiami campaign celebrates its ninth anniversary this year, marking an important milestone and showing how much impact one day of giving can have,” Miami’s release said.

Welcome Weekend at Miami University in Oxford begins Wednesday, Aug. 17. This is when first-year college students move in and attend a series of events, including a block party, residence hall meetings, academic college welcomes, events on the Quads and a Love & Honor convocation.

To donate to Miami University’s #MoveInMiami initiative, go online to https://moveinmiami.org.