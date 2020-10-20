Move Over Law: Safety advocates launch campaign to educate drivers

The survey indicates more education is needed, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said.

ODOT will use its 130 digital message boards along highways to remind drivers of the move over law.

The move over law for emergency workers went into effect in September 1999, following the deaths of Centerville Police Officer John P. Kalaman and Washington Twp. Firefighter Robert O’Toole on I-675 in January 1998 while assisting with an accident.

In February 2011, then Ohio Gov. John Kasich inadvertently drew attention to the law when he called a Columbus police officer an “idiot” for pulling him over for a move over violation. The governor later said he regretted his choice of words.

Kasich was ticketed on Jan. 8, 2008, in Columbus for approaching a public safety vehicle with its emergency lights on. Kasich paid the $85 in fines and costs and was assessed two points on his driver’s license, according to court records.