Mother’s career struggles inspired Butler County’s ‘Belle of the Blues’

The show continues an impressive career for Biales, who comes from a musical family. Aside from her mother’s past in singing, her mother was part of a jazz band outside of his job at Sears Roebuck in Hamilton, her brother is a drummer who taught her how to play guitar at 11 and her sister sings with her on some occasions.

Alberta sang “Crying Over You” acapella in 1947 at a little studio in Los Angeles when she was 24.

“She had a beautiful voice and a great ear for music,” Biales said. “She was newly married to my father and they were living with friends in L.A. The reality was, she never got to sing her song with a band. She went around and around with musicians trying to figure out the chords and music, but it never happened. Her dreams (were) unfulfilled. When she got pregnant that year, my parents moved back to Fairfield to be near family for the birth of my brother in 1948, my sister five years later, and me five years after that.”

Alberta became a skilled actress in musicals at the Parrish Auditorium in Hamilton. When the show was over, her depression began, Biales said.

“Her days of singing with a band were long over, only occasionally would she sit in with my father’s band," she said. "He didn’t want her in the band. The band that he ran for over 30 years. She had to stay home and take care of the kids, the house, and have dinner ready when he walked in the door.”

Alberta died of lung cancer in 1998 at 84 in Fairfield. She had lived in Fairfield since 1948. Biales was with her when she died.

"I was hoping for closure and to comfort her, for peace and a kind word. I didn’t get it,” she said.

Fifteen years later, Lisa discovered the 1947 recording of “Crying Over You” that was written and sung by Alberta.

“I can better understand why she was so frustrated, angry, and depressed,” Biales said. "She didn’t get to do what she was put on this earth to do. She had an amazing voice, but her voice was stifled by my father, by the times in which she lived and by her own beliefs. She had no control over her own life, so she controlled mine. Until she couldn’t.

"This has been a tough bag to unpack. I forgave her years ago. "

After she found the record, Lisa contacted Tony Braunagel, a drummer, producer, actor, at the urging of her friend, Jack Sullivan in February 2016 to do her own production recording of “Crying Over You.” It was a personal step in one of the area’s unique musical careers.

“Although it is a tribute to her amazing voice, the voice that I inherited and learned from, something deep inside would catch, or stick, when someone would ask me to expand upon my childhood with my mother," she said. "I actually couldn’t answer those questions, physically couldn’t do it, and people would immediately fill in the beautiful details in their minds and I would simply agree.”

Friday’s show will stream live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBUrDdS_xSrtLPWrzqcNXRg.

