Morris Furniture awarded for providing beds to children in need

Secret Smiles of Dayton President Tracy Janess shared at the celebration how her organization got involved with Morris Furniture and the impact the partnership has had on the Dayton community. Secret Smiles went to the company in 2004 to purchase 50 beds for children in need at a discounted price, but the partnership continued well beyond.

“We were working with local social service agencies and found a huge need for a lot of kids sleeping on the floor in our community and we wanted to help,” Janess said. “Well, those 50 beds, how many years later, have turned into almost 8,500 beds.”

To grow its impact, Morris Furniture joined Hope to Dream, Ashley Industries’ global initiative to provide beds for children in need. Portions of mattress purchases made through the Better Sleep Shop at Morris Home and Ashley HomeStore go toward these programs.