Morris Furniture awarded for providing beds to children in need

In its 75th year, Morris Furniture Co. was honored with United Way’s 2022 Humanitarian of the Year Award for the company’s Kids Dream Too and Day to Dream programs.
More than 14,000 beds have been provided to children in the Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus areas through Morris Furniture’s programs. Partnerships with Society of St. Vincent De Paul of Cincinnati, Secret Smiles of Dayton,United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and the Furniture Bank of Central Ohio have allowed the company to provide beds to children in need for more than two decades.
These community collaborations earned the company the award, according to Tracy Sibbing, vice president of community impact at United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.
“The Humanitarian Award was created to recognize a specific individual who has not only succeeded in mobilizing our community but also in connecting people to each other,” Sibbing said.
At Morris Furniture’s 75th anniversary event at the end of June, the company owners, the Klaben family, accepted the award and credited the company’s tenure and success to its employees, partners and volunteers.
Secret Smiles of Dayton President Tracy Janess shared at the celebration how her organization got involved with Morris Furniture and the impact the partnership has had on the Dayton community. Secret Smiles went to the company in 2004 to purchase 50 beds for children in need at a discounted price, but the partnership continued well beyond.
“We were working with local social service agencies and found a huge need for a lot of kids sleeping on the floor in our community and we wanted to help,” Janess said. “Well, those 50 beds, how many years later, have turned into almost 8,500 beds.”
To grow its impact, Morris Furniture joined Hope to Dream, Ashley Industries’ global initiative to provide beds for children in need. Portions of mattress purchases made through the Better Sleep Shop at Morris Home and Ashley HomeStore go toward these programs.
