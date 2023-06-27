Morgan Twp. to ‘create a space where kids of all abilities can come and play’

Morgan Twp. is aiming to be more kid-friendly and inclusive with the construction of a new accessible playground.

The Engel family, owners of Diamond Heavy Haul, helped fund the playground, which will be named the Tonya S. Engel Memorial Playground. It will feature wheelchair and stroller-friendly turf, a “cozy dome” for children who may be overwhelmed, a sensory tunnel, a communication board and more.

The playground will be near the administration building on Chapel Road and is the first of its kind in the township.

Sandra Tyler, the chair of Morgan Twp.’s Park Advisory Board, said the goal is to create a space where kids of all abilities can come and play.

“It doesn’t matter what you’re abilities are,” Tyler said. “It’s about feeling welcome and encouraged to do whatever you can and live your best life.”

Tyler’s son has special needs, and the nearest playgrounds that suit his needs are a 30 to 40 minute car-ride away. Tyler said it can be difficult to get her son into the car, so the long ride wasn’t an option. With the donation from the Engel family, she’ll soon have a close option instead.

Another feature of the new playground will be its fenced-in area. Tyler said this is important for parents with kids who are more likely to run away or don’t have as strong a sense of danger. The playground at Morgan Elementary School lacks that feature, she said.

Kaylin Engel has been helping plan the park since last summer and had the idea to help fund the project because of her daughter’s friendship with Tyler’s son. She said Tonya Engel, the park’s namesake, would have supported its mission of inclusivity.

“She genuinely loved kids and wanted the best for all of them across the board,” Engel said.

When helping design the playground, Engel worked to incorporate elements to honor Tonya Engel. The area will include plenty of purple, Tonya’s favorite color, as well as a custom camper structure inspired by her camping trips. It was also important to Engel that similar elements of the playground were located next to each other so parents wouldn’t have to split their kids up based on different abilities.

“Families that have multiple kids and only maybe one with disabilities, they shouldn’t have to walk all the way across a playground for one swing over there and then all the other swings are there,” Engel said. “That’s not all-inclusive, and that to me just sounds like more stress.”

Engel said the equipment for the park has been ordered and will arrive in November or December. She expects the playground to be open by summer 2024.