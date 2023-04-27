Morgan Twp. couple lose all belongings after fire destroys home

Morgan Twp. Fire Chief Jeff Griffith said the fire broke out in a shed at around 4:45 p.m. Monday at 103 Garnet Ave. in the Layhigh Estates mobile home park.

“They had a shed that caught on fire and extended to the home, the shed was relatively close and there was a lot of fuels in that shed,” Griffith said. “It extended to the house and got up in the attic space. It’s a modular home, those are built a little different and when they get up in that void space the fire runs pretty fast and hot.”