More than 70 carriages to be part of annual Lebanon holiday parades

WARREN COUNTY — Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turnout for Lebanon’s 34th Annual Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival, on the first Saturday in December. The purpose of the parade since the beginning has been to bring people together, kick off the holidays and share the tradition with each other.

The free, family friendly event always takes place on the first Saturday of December, and this year will have more than 70 carriages. There are no riders on horseback, or motorized vehicles.

Presented by Altafiber in collaboration with the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lebanon, highlights of the event are the 1 p.m. afternoon carriage parade and the 7 p.m. candlelit, lighted evening parade. The Ohio Horseman’s Council is actively involved each year.

Each parade will feature decorated carriages pulled by Clydesdales, Belgians, miniatures and show horses. Many of the drivers are dressed in Victorian costume. Some carriages have six-horse hitches, others have four-horse hitches and many have two, three or single horses.

One new carriage that will make a debut appearance this year is a Civil War Coffee Wagon, which is a replica of an 1863 coffee wagon, driven by Chaplain Alan Farley and his wife, Faith of Re-enactor’s Missions for Jesus Christ. (After the parade, the Civil War Coffee Wagon will be parked and serve coffee.) Another new carriage is a covered wagon. A Fire Pumper Truck/Carriage drawn by four horses, side by side, will be another highlight.

“Each and every carriage in the parade has a story. The carriage drivers really have a love for their animals and carriages, and their carriages mean a lot to them,” said Janis Baker, assistant executive administrator, Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.

Warren County Sheriff Larry Sims, the parade’s 2023 grand marshal will be in the lead carriage, followed by Santa Claus, who will ride in the second carriage.

Each 1.4-mile parade is about an hour and travels through the downtown Lebanon central business district. It kicks off at the corner of Broadway and Oakwood in front of Berry Intermediate School, and it goes South on Broadway to Main Street, in front of the Golden Lamb, it turns left and then it goes up to Cherry Street going East. Then, it takes a left on Cherry Street and goes North again to Columbus Avenue or Warren Street (it’s both names) and turns left, then it goes back to Broadway and back up to Oakwood.

Broadway will be closed from Silver to Main and Mulberry will be closed from Sycamore to Cherry Street throughout the duration of the festival and parades. Other major roads will be closed 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after each parade.

More than 75 food vendors, crafters and artisans will line Mulberry Street from Broadway to Cherry and on Mechanic Street. There will also be a shopping area in Bicentennial Park. In addition to the vendors, attendees can also visit the many boutiques and specialty shops throughout historic downtown.

In between the parades, entertainment will include live performances from local artists as well as dance teams and high school drum lines on the Broadway stage at the intersection of Mulberry and Broadway streets.

Children will be able to get pictures with Santa at the Bicentennial Park Gazebo from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Talbert House will have a Kid’s Zone set up with activities for children while they are waiting in line for photos with Santa. (Guests should bring their own cameras.)

How to go

What: 34th Annual Lebanon Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival

When: Festival is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Two parades at 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lebanon

Cost: Free

More info: LebanonChamber.org or (513) 932-1100