More than 600 Fairfield Freshman School students raise money for the pet shelter

Debbie Gerstner, an Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer, said when students put “something else before themselves, it makes them giving adults.”

One of those students was Kaydence Cornett, who said her family has purchased several cats from the non-profit agency. Next year, after her 16th birthday, Kaydence hopes to volunteer with the animals.

Animal Friends Humane Society takes in more than 5,000 animals a year, said Linda Dunaway, president of the board. She said donations are used to spay, neuter and microchip the animals and pay for medical expenses and staffing.

Dunaway said the animal shelter is at capacity after taking in 15 puppies on Wednesday.

