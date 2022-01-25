More than 520 Butler Co. families get utility assistance; people may still apply through March

The Supports to Encourage Low-income Families Winter Crisis utility assistance program has assisted 521 Butler County households since it began on Nov. 1, 2021, according to Rachel Sheets, Community Relations Coordinator at SELF.
This program provides low-income county residents with assistance paying energy bills during cold winter months. The Winter Crisis and Home Energy Assistance Programs (HEAP) will operate through March 31.
HEAP assists Butler County residents at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline pay their heating bills. Residents who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may be eligible for the Winter Crisis Program.
To apply for Winter Crisis, clients must schedule an appointment with SELF. SELF is not accepting walk-ins at this time. Appointments may be scheduled by visiting self.itfrontdesk.com or by calling 513-868-9300, option 1. Appointments are scheduled up to 28 days in advance and fill up fast. SELF recommends scheduling in the morning, as new appointments are made available each day at midnight.
According to SELF, clients must provide copies of the following documents prior to their appointment:
- A copy of the most recent energy bill
- A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member
- Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members with photo IDs and Social Security cards
- Proof of disability (if applicable)
To apply for regular HEAP or Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) Plus, Butler County residents may provide copies of the above documents to SELF by dropping them off at 415 S. Monument Ave. in Hamilton or 930 9th Ave. in Middletown. SELF will then process those documents. HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1.
In addition to utility assistance, SELF assists with rent payments and intake for weatherization services for Butler County residents.
For more information or to apply, visit www.selfhelps.org. Applications may also be picked up outside SELF’s offices.
