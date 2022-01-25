More than 520 Butler Co. families get utility assistance; people may still apply through March

This program provides low-income county residents with assistance paying energy bills during cold winter months. The Winter Crisis and Home Energy Assistance Programs (HEAP) will operate through March 31.

HEAP assists Butler County residents at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline pay their heating bills. Residents who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may be eligible for the Winter Crisis Program.