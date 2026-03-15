More than 30 arrests and 65 vehicles towed in Cincinnati planned street takeover

Cincinnati police arrested 30 people in a planned street takeover on Sunday.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati police arrested 30 people in a planned street takeover on Sunday.
News
By Molly Schramm – WCPO
1 hour ago
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More than 30 people were arrested early Sunday morning before a planned street takeover in Bond Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD said District Four officers received information that a large group of drivers was traveling south on Interstate 75 toward Cincinnati for a street takeover. Officers first encountered the group of drivers near Paddock Road and I-75, where officers saw the drivers engaging in disorderly driving, CPD said.

At this time, officers were able to stop one driver, arrest them at that location and recover a firearm, but the other drivers fled the scene.

The group that fled then tried to conduct the street takeover in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue, but officers were proactively in the area and stopped the takeover, leading to the drivers fleeing back to District Four.

Later Sunday morning, the drivers were seen in the Clifton area, where they all met at Woodward High School’s parking lot on Reading Road in Bond Hill. There, officers, alongside the Civil Disturbance Response Team, were able to contain all of the street takeover vehicles and drivers.

In total, 39 individuals were arrested, CPD said. They also towed 65 vehicles for investigation.

CPD did not list the specific charges all 39 individuals received or identify them.

This article is provided by WCPO-9, a content partner of the Journal-News.

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About the Author

Molly Schramm