More than 200 elementary school students take incentive field trip to downtown Middletown

The students were eligible for the field trip because they improved either their math or reading scores, said Jaime Lierly, Creekview principal. She said some students improved their scores in both subjects.

The field trip was a way to “motivate and celebrate” their academic achievements, she said.

It also offered an opportunity for some of the students to be exposed to ice skating and the library for the first time. Lierly said the district is concentrating on introducing its students to activities outside the classroom.

Holiday Whopla offered ice skating at a reduced rate and the school also paid for transportation. Lierly estimated the field trip cost several hundred dollars that were generated through school fundraisers.

“It was well worth it,” she said. “We gave these students some real-world experiences.”

Avinne Kiser, founder of Holiday Whopla, said the field trip allowed the students an opportunity to create memories.

“This is more than some ice in the middle of town,” she said. “It shows the community that we’re invested in you.”

She called the field trip “the highlight of my winter” because some of the students said they wanted to come back with their families.

Holiday Whopla, in its third year, is shattering attendance records, Kiser said. The event runs through Monday. She expects to have final numbers next week.

