More pickleball courts coming to Fairfield, basketball courts getting rehabbed

When the work is completed later this year, the city will have five tennis courts dual-striped for tennis and pickleball along with 20 separate pickleball courts, said Ben Mann, public works director. All will have been constructed or rehabbed last year or this year.

The work is being done as part of council’s emphasis on parks and quality of living in the city.

“This is an amenity we want to provide to our residents,’’ Mann said. “People expect, good quality courts and we want to maintain them to a good standard.”

In preparation, city crews have patched and completed sealing on basketball courts. Within the next few weeks city crews doing the striping on courts that don’t need rehab work. Mid-summer, Prodigy will tackle the larger rehab projects.

“We’ll make sure we won’t be doing them all at once, so there will always be somewhere to play,” Mann said. “There are some courts we don’t have to touch.”

The south tennis court at Harbin Park will be removed. It will get topsoil before being graded and seeded.

PROJECTS, BY PARK