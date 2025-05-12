More pickleball courts coming to Fairfield, basketball courts getting rehabbed

Tennis and basketball courts in five Fairfield parks are getting some upgrades.
Rehabilitation work will be done by Prodigy Buildings Solutions LLC or their subcontractors at a cost of $240,000. City crews will also do some of the work.
When the work is completed later this year, the city will have five tennis courts dual-striped for tennis and pickleball along with 20 separate pickleball courts, said Ben Mann, public works director. All will have been constructed or rehabbed last year or this year.
The work is being done as part of council’s emphasis on parks and quality of living in the city.
“This is an amenity we want to provide to our residents,’’ Mann said. “People expect, good quality courts and we want to maintain them to a good standard.”
In preparation, city crews have patched and completed sealing on basketball courts. Within the next few weeks city crews doing the striping on courts that don’t need rehab work. Mid-summer, Prodigy will tackle the larger rehab projects.
“We’ll make sure we won’t be doing them all at once, so there will always be somewhere to play,” Mann said. “There are some courts we don’t have to touch.”
The south tennis court at Harbin Park will be removed. It will get topsoil before being graded and seeded.
PROJECTS, BY PARK
- Oakwood, 2 Juniper Court: Both courts will be pressure cleaned, acid etched and cleaned before being painted and restriped.
- Winton Hills, 625 Shearwater Drive: The basketball court will be restriped. The poles and backboards will be painted.
- Point Pleasant Park, 2001 Resor Road: The basketball court will be restriped. The poles and backboards will be painted.
- Good Neighbors, 960 Walter Ave.: The basketball court will be restriped. Improvements to the tennis court includes crack repair, new asphalt, and restriping.
- Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road: The basketball court will have cracks repaired, new asphalt surface and coating, restriping and the poles and backboards will be painted. The north tennis court will have cracks repaired, get a new asphalt surface and coating, and be restriped. The south court – which is in bad shape – will be removed. It will get topsoil, be regraded and then seeded.
