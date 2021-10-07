More high school students earning college credit through Cincinnati State in Middletown

CCP is a state-sponsored program that allows high school students to earn college academic credits that will save them time and money when they go on to college after graduation. Some students earn enough credits to be awarded an associate degree before they leave high school, said school officials.

Butler Tech officials said the career school system’s continued mission of delivering more qualified high school graduates to local companies and area colleges is being expanded through its partnership with Cincinnati State, which has a downtown Middletown building branch.

“All of our students experience a journey at Butler Tech thanks to their passion, purpose and the impact they plan to make in their futures,” said Jon Graft, superintendent of Butler Tech, which is one of the largest career school districts in Ohio.

“Whether it’s the workforce, certifications, the military or college, our students are destined for future success and the partnership with Cincinnati State is an opportunity for our students to further their education seamlessly,” said Graft.

Cincinnati State is Ohio’s designated community college for Butler County. Since opening a campus in Middletown in 2012, the college has expanded its offerings and partnerships across the county, including: Continued development of new programs at Middletown including banking, nurse aide training, electrical engineering technology, addiction studies, and aircraft electronics technology (avionics).

These programs are in addition to the many in-person, online and hybrid programs that can be started in Middletown and completed at the college’s Clifton campus.