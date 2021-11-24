Monroe updates personnel policy in hopes of attracting employees

She said the city’s three unions — those representing police, fire and public safety — update their benefits every three years. Monroe has 49 non union and 86 union employees and Waggaman said the city wants all staff benefits to be aligned closer.

The emergency legislation includes changes to vacation buy back, increased in accrued leave received upon separation, carry over of vacation and personal hours, calculating accrual of vacation and addition of holidays permitted to be swapped.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2022, city employees will be allowed to cash in their unused PTO or carry it over up to five days until the next year, pending approval of City Manager Bill Brock.

Employees also will be permitted to swap one of the city’s paid vacation days for a different day during the year. Waggaman said this will reduce the number of employees off on holidays the city building is open. Also, she said, some employees, especially those with limited vacation days, may prefer to swap a holiday for a Friday or Monday so they can have a three-day weekend.

She called the change “a way to give increased flexibility” without impacting the city’s budget.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that would give non union employees a 3.5% cost of living raise. If approved at the next city council meeting on Dec. 14, the raise would cost $125,000 in additional payroll, according to Waggaman.