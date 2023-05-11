Monroe to buy $3.1M property for new public works facility and future development

She said the heavy trucks have created “a lot of trauma” to the parking lot and building.

The city has been searching for the “right place” to create the least amount of disruption to neighbors, according to McElfresh.

While she admits $3 million is “a lot of money,” it’s important to “invest in our future” and “it’s about improving the lives of our residents.”

In September 2022, City Council approved a resolution allowing Brock to enter into an agreement with Alan Scherr Associates to provide professional architectural services for the development of a request for qualifications related to the design and build of a $15 million public works facility.

The resolution passed 5-2 with council members Tom Callahan, who resigned at the end of 2022, and Marc Bellapianta casting “no” votes.

The contract calls for the city to pay $6,300. The agency will prepare a request for qualifications document that the city will use to advertise and interview architectural firms for the role of criteria architect throughout the design and construction of a facility, said Public Works Director Gary Morton.

At the time, when Morton said the city hasn’t decided on a location and was considering several options, Callahan said it was like buying “a saddle without a horse.”

Brock reiterated the city plans to move forward on the project once a location has been secured.

Mayor Keith Funk said the $6,300 investment, or 0.042% of the estimated cost, was a “marginal risk” for such an expensive project and it was “an easy pill to swallow.”

Morton said the site selection will be based on how long it takes the trucks to reach the main roads during snow events; how easy for the public to find and large enough to meet with families when they are looking at cemetery lots; and flat land with pre-existing natural drainage as opposed to land that requires significant grading during construction.

At an earlier meeting, Morton said he’d like the project completed by 2025.

Kacey Waggaman, assistant city manager, has said the city could issue bond anticipation notes or short-term notes that would be enough to purchase the land and then the city could look at long-term notes for the construction.