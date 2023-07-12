Monroe to address Kroger Distribution Center noise following resident’s complaint

A Monroe woman told City Council members Tuesday night the noise generated at the nearby Kroger Distributing Center is “a very big nuisance.”

Lacey Smith, who lives on Stone Ridge Lane, said when she’s outside she can hear semi-trucks, air brakes, loading and unloading of forklifts, even employees talking.

“It’s that close,” she said.

She has talked to Kroger representatives about the noise issue, but it hasn’t improved, she told council. She has collected 25 signatures from neighbors, urging the city to intervene.

“We just want something done,” she said. “We just want our homes back. That’s my forever home.”

Council member Michael Graves said his family used to live in that neighborhood.

“I understand what you’re talking about,” he told Smith.

City Manager Bill Brock said he’d contact a sound engineer, get quotes and report to City Council.

Kroger’s $55 million, 335,000-square-foot fulfillment center opened in the summer of 2021 at 6266 Hamilton Lebanon Road.