Monroe takes next step toward allowing 219-home Stonybrook development

Monroe, already one of the fastest growing cities in Butler County, may add 219 single-family homes in a development called Stonybrook.

City Council held a public hearing Tuesday night about rezoning about 127 acres at Kyles Station Road and Butler Warren Road from Business Park to Single-Family Residential Planned Unit Development.

Council will hear the second reading and vote on the possible zoning change at its next meeting on July 11.

No more than 219 structures, a combination of patio homes, designer homes and masterpiece homes, are planned to be developed by Grand Communities and Fischer Homes, according to city documents.

The maximum density of the homes can not exceed two units per acre, calculated using the total area of lots and open space. Grand also must install adequate street trees along both sides of all proposed internal public roads in accordance with Monroe Planning and Zoning Code Chapter, according to city records.

Tom Smith, the city’s development director, said the 126.9 acres have been on the market for years zoned as a Business Park with no interest. He said city staff believes residential is “a more viable fit” for the property.

Robert Hayes, community design project manager at Fischer Homes, said the masterpiece homes are designed for people who have owned two homes before; designer homes are expected to attract people looking for their second home; and patio homes are for those who want to downsize.

“We build community,” said Hayes, noting Fischer Homes started in 1980 and has developments in five states.

He didn’t know the average price of the homes or the total cost of the development, he told the Journal-News Wednesday afternoon.

The students who live in the development will attend Lakota Schools, which has more than 17,000 students, the ninth largest in Ohio.

Two Monroe residents spoke in opposition of the zoning change. One of them, George Seiler, who lives on Butler Warren Road, said he has been “not in favor” of the development from the beginning. But he’s “a realist” so he understands the property will eventually be developed.

He was encouraged after hearing from the developer that a berm will be constructed as a barrier between the development and neighboring homes.

On April 18, 2023, the Planning Commission held a public hearing and reviewed an application submitted by Grand. At that time, the commission tabled the application for further review because it had concerns.

The next month, the commission conducted a second review of the application and it was approved.

Also, 48.79 acres, or 46%, of open space will be provided, with 6.43 acres, or 5.06%, to be developed as formal open space, including walking trails and playground area, according to city documents.