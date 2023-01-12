Monroe seeks to require at least 5 lots in subdivision developments

The agreement also “fills gaps” that protect the city during residential and commercial development, according to Funk.

A similar ordinance was presented to council on Nov. 22, but it was denied after city staff said it contained incomplete content, Smith said. A revised ordinance was approved by Planning Commission 4-0 on Dec. 20 and forwarded to council, according to Smith.

He said the development agreement contains certain “performance standards” that protect the city and the developers. It provides expectations, rules and regulations and timelines, Smith said.

In other news, an ordinance that would allow for rezoning real estate property containing about 21 acres at Roden Park Drive and Crossings Boulevard from Gateway Commercial Planned Unit Development to Multi-Family Planned Unit Development was tabled.

A special council meeting to discuss the ordinance has been set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in Council Chambers.

Council also approved a special meeting for 8 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Countryside YMCA, 1618 Deerfield Road, Lebanon, to discuss strategic priorities.