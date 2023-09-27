Monroe Schools’ new treasurer begins as Cahall set to retire

This fast-growing Monroe school system started to say goodbye to its long-time financial officer Monday and has welcomed a newly hired treasurer.

Monroe Schools’ governing board unanimously voted Monday evening to hire Hamilton County’s Sycamore Schools Assistant Treasurer Amy Moore as its new treasurer.

Monroe’s current, veteran treasurer — Holly Cahall — is scheduled to retire Jan. 1 and Moore will fully take over the district’s financial duties then.

In 2012 and 2013 Cahall was instrumental in helping Monroe Schools return to financial stability after the district fell into a series of projected financial deficits that at one point had the school system in state-designated “fiscal caution” with the possibility of partial state takeover.

Monroe board members praised Cahall for her years of service in returning the nearly 3,000-student district to financial health while also welcoming Moore, describing her as the strongest candidate after a months-long search process.

“The school board’s number one goal was to find the right financial leader for the district,” said Monroe Board President Dave Grant of Moore, who will start phasing in as full-time treasurer on Nov. 1.

“After our search, we are 100% confident that Mrs. Moore will exceed not only our expectations, but those of the entire community. The board feels that with her unique background in school finance and government finance, Mrs. Moore will be an incredible asset to our district and the Monroe community,” said Grant.

Moore served as the assistant treasurer for Sycamore Schools for the last two years and as the assistant treasurer for Kettering City Schools immediately prior. She obtained her Ohio School Treasurer’s License in August 2019.

Prior to her move into school finance, she worked in government finance for 21 years beginning her career at the State of Ohio Auditor’s Office.

After seven years of performing audits of schools, municipalities and other government entities, Moore spent the next 14 years directing finances at the City of Sharonville and then the City of Blue Ash. During that time she had the opportunity to work on financing community projects such as the expansion of the Sharonville Convention Center and the construction of Summit Park in Blue Ash.

According to a statement released by Monroe school officials, during her years in municipal finance, her team’s clean state audits resulted in multiple awards from the Ohio Auditor of State including Awards with Distinction and Making Your Tax Dollars Count Awards, as well as a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.

Moore told Monroe officials she is “eager to collaborate with district leaders and educators to continue to provide great opportunities for our students.”

“I look forward to working with the community and continuing the strong financial leadership you’ve grown to expect. I am so excited to join the Monroe Local Schools team.”