Monroe Schools eliminate extracurricular fees for year because of property tax increase

Superintendent shares decision in message to families

News
By Keith BieryGolick
Updated Oct 26, 2023
X

Monroe school officials have suspended pay-to-play fees for all extracurricular activities. The district is also examining school fees.

The superintendent announced the decision in an email to families on Wednesday.

“The pending property value increases for Monroe and the rest of Butler County have been a topic of conversation for the last several months,” Superintendent J. Robert Buskirk said in the message. “We still do not know what, if anything, will happen to bring families and homeowners relief.”

The district will not collect extracurricular fees this winter, spring or next fall. Buskirk said officials will re-evaluate the situation in a year to see if it is sustainable.

This all comes in response to historic taxable property value hikes in the wake of pandemic-induced skyrocketing property values. Taxable values are currently projected to increase an average of 37% in Butler County.

There are several efforts by state lawmakers to combat this, but what exactly will happen is unclear. Monroe City Council said in a prepared statement they are monitoring legislative efforts and encouraged residents to contact their state representatives.

City officials said they investigated reducing millage from current residential incentive districts, but the results would not be equitable for the entire city.

In Other News
1
Butler County grand jury gets case of 2 charged with drug trafficking
2
Report: Butler County driver in fatal crash was driving 100 mph in 35...
3
Report: Norfolk Southern spent $4.25M on Cincinnati Southern Railway...
4
Frustrated Butler County commissioner slams Job and Family Services in...
5
OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton

About the Author

Follow Keith BieryGolick on twitter

Keith BieryGolick covers a little bit of everything for the Journal-News. He is an award-winning reporter who has written about the Cincinnati region since 2013. He previously covered Butler County for the Cincinnati Enquirer, where he tackled important issues through the lens of everyday people.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top