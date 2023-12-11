Monroe names new city manager

MONROE — City Council is expected to approve the contract of the new city manager at its meeting Tuesday night.

Larry Lester, operations director of the city of Hilliard for more than 26 years, is expected to be named city manager, the Journal-News has learned. The contract is expected to be for three years at an annual salary of $135,000 to $175,000, according to city documents.

The position has been vacant since Oct. 6 after William “Bill” Brock, who served as city manager for 20 years, resigned and took a position with the engineering firm CT Consultants in Blue Ash.

Last week, the city announced Lester and Acting City Manager Kacey L. Waggaman were the two finalists after interviews with City Council members with the assistance of Management Advisory Group that was paid $22,500 to help in the search.

There were 19 applicants and, following the vetting process by Management Advisory Group, seven applicants were interviewed by City Council.

Besides Waggaman and Lester, the other finalists were: Michael Brillhart, administrator city of Wapakoneta; David Lynch, director and grant specialist of Muni-Grants; Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the Monroe city manager; Katie Smiddy, CFO for Hamilton County Council Action Agency; and Patrick Turnbill, public works director, city of Centerville.

