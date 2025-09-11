Monroe may be able to offset cost of re-timing traffic lights on Ohio 63

He said the grant would cover 80% of the estimated cost of $2.162 million to install the cameras at 15 traffic signals west from Miami Valley Gaming to Ohio 4. Without the grant, the city couldn’t afford the cameras, Morton told the Journal-News after the meeting. He stressed the city has not received the grant. If approved, the design phase of the cameras would start in 2026 with installation complete sometime in 2029, he said. He described the cameras as a “predictive signal system.” The cameras and traffic boxes read the traffic patterns, and if traffic is heavy on Ohio 63 and traffic on the side streets is light, the traffic lights for motorists on 63 stay green longer. He said the system would be beneficial during rush hour because it would allow traffic to flow smoother and safer without motorists stopping at every signal.

The city has spent thousands of dollars trying to reduce the number of accidents at three major intersections on Ohio 63.

Earlier, council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Larry Lester to enter into a professional services agreement with Verdantas (formerly CT Consultants) for engineering design services for signal safety improvements along Ohio 63.

The city received a design proposal from Verdantas for “critical safety improvements” to three signalized intersections along Ohio 63, according to city documents.

The improvements are based on recommendations from the corridor study completed in January by Burgess and Niple.

Project locations are Ohio 63 at Lawton Avenue, Ohio 63 at Main Street and Ohio 63 at Britton Lane.

The total project cost is $167,210 with the city responsible for the $26,500 engineering design fee with a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation covering the remaining $140,710.

School district to pay more for SROs

City council approved a resolution that will increase the amount of money the school district pays for the two full-time School Resource Officers.

The city and the district have maintained an agreement for SROs for many years, with the most recent amendment occurring in 2022, according to city documents.

The legislation will increase the percentage of the salaries the district pays from 50% to 75%.

The legislation passed 5-1 with Tom Hagedorn voting no. He said the city and district are partners so the cost should be shared equally.

Instead, the district will pay $202,196 annually for the two full-time SROs salaries, while the city will pay $67,400, said Jake Burton, the city’s finance director.

The district’s cost rose more than $67,000.

Burton said this change brings the contract in line with other regional SRO agreements.

The school district approved the agreement at its Aug. 25 board meeting, according to records.