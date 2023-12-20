Monroe man attacked by two dogs at work

SPRINGDALE — A Monroe man, attacked by two dogs last week at work, has been discharged from the hospital, according to officials.

Lawrence “Larry” King, 62, co-owner of Tri-County Golf Ranch, 455 Tri-County Parkway, suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries during an “unprovoked and vicious dog attack,” according to Springdale police Chief Thomas Butler.

King became a member of the PGA of America in 1992.

On Dec. 20, the Hamilton County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an individual being attacked by two large dogs inside the business. Officers from the Springdale Police Department were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival, observed the attack.

The first officer shot the dogs to “defend the life of the victim,” according to the press release. After the shooting, officers rendered aid to King.

As medics from the Springdale Fire Department treated King, it was discovered that one of the rounds struck him in the leg. He was transported to University Hospital where he has been released, according to the hospital.

Both dogs died and were owned by the victim’s business partner.

The officer involved has been identified as Michael DiStefano, an 11-year veteran of the Springdale Police Department.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Section is investigating the incident.

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

