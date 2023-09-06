Monroe councilmember resigns, city seeks to fill position

A Monroe City Council has resigned, citing personal health reasons.

Marc Bellapianta, who was elected to council in November 2021, submitted his resignation effective Sept. 1, according to the city documents. His unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2025.

Bellapianta, 69, said he didn’t want to publicly talk about his health, but said the issues made it “too laborious” to handle his “duties and responsibilities.”

To qualify to fill this vacancy, candidates must have been a resident and qualified elector of the city of Monroe for at least one year immediately prior to the appointment and continue to be a resident and qualified elector of city throughout the term of office, according to city documents.

Members of council can’t hold any other compensated office or position with the city, nor hold any other compensated elected public office.

Monroe residents interested in filling this unexpired term, should submit a resume and letter of interest, to Angela S. Wasson, Clerk of Council, by email at wassona@monroeohio.org; mail to her attention at P.O. Box 330, Monroe, Ohio 45050; or drop it off to her at the City Building, 233 S. Main St., Monroe.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Sept. 15.

Bellapianta, a native of Absecon, N.J., served four years in the Air Force and continued his military career in the Colorado Air National Guard.

He earned an associate’s degree in marketing before attending the Academy of Military Science in Knoxville, Tenn., where he received a commission and appointment to 2nd Lieutenant.

He later relocated to Palm Coast, Fla., and began a career in the real estate profession.

Marc and his wife, Linda, both Air Force veterans, then relocated to Monroe to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Being new to Monroe presented its challenges on council, Bellapianta said. While the other six council members were long-time residents, Bellapianta said he had to spend time getting acclimated to the city.

“I had no history in my mind,” he said.

After Bellpianta’s seat is filled, Monroe voters on Nov. 7 will decide the four candidates who get elected to council.

Two council members, Dr. Kelly Clark and Ben Wagner, have two more years left on their four-year terms.

Mayor Keith Funk, council member Michael Graves, Thomas Hagedon, Randy Smith and Candice Smith-Bowling have been certified by the Butler County Board of Elections.

The board didn’t certify Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh, who will have a recertification hearing before the board at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Nicole Unzicker, board director.