Monroe council plans vote on $21 million in projects

But the legislation was tabled.

Mayor Keith Funk told the Journal-News after the meeting the renovation to the fire station was “more than anybody knew” and council needed additional time to “wrap our hands around it.”

He expects the legislation back on the agenda at the next City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

In July 2023, City Council approved purchasing 105 acres on Clark Boulevard for $3.1 million for the new Public Works facility that will consolidate operations that are located throughout the city or outsourced, said Gary Morton, Public Works director. This includes water distribution services; the city’s GIS program; equipment and fleet maintenance; and materials storage, he said.

The extra acreage on Clark Boulevard will be used for long-term development, city leaders said.

Fire Chief David Leverage and Morton determined it was important to use one criteria architect for both projects because it would be “more advantageous” to the city, according to the staff report.

The city decided to use the design/build method of construction that calls for the use of a criteria architect for these two projects for the following reasons:

Design/build will allow the city to hire a criteria architect. This firm will work cooperatively with the city to design these two projects for approximately 30% of the overall design.

The criteria architect will aid the city in choosing a design/build firm to continue the design of the two projects to complete 100% construction plans.

The criteria architect will aid the city in the review of these documents and look for errors and/or omissions that are beyond the limits of city staff.

The criteria architect will aid the city with weekly inspections and meetings throughout construction to maintain compliance with the accepted plans.

The criteria architect will aid the city in assuring pay applications by the design/build contractor are accurate, and the work meets all standards before the city issues payments to the design/build contractor.

Without the criteria architect’s participation throughout the duration of the project, the city would open itself to “liability in critical areas of construction,” according to city documents.

Burgess & Niple/KZF Design Joint Venture was chosen by a committee of city staff. Members of the fire department, Public Works department and Architect Alan Scherr interviewed three of the seven architectural/engineering firms that submitted applications.

The city has used Burgess & Niple and KZF Design independently in the past to deliver “successful projects,” the city said.

The financial commitment this year for this contract is $679,000 and $250,000 is the 2024 budget. The remaining $429,000 will be spread out over the budgets of 2025 and 2026, according to city documents.

The construction of the Public Works building is estimated at $16 million to $18 million and $2 million to $3 million for the fire station.

Architectural services typically are 8%-10% of the total cost of construction. Based on the total budget of $21 million, the architectural fees should be about $2.1 million, or 50% higher than that city is paying, according to the staff report.

ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES FOR PUBLIC WORKS, FIRE STATION PROJECTS

Programming phase: $100,000

Schematic design phase: $250,000

Design development phase: $295,000

Design-builder procurement phase: $34,000

Bridging phase: $50,000

Design build construction documents phase: $84,000

Design build bidding phase: $34,000

Construction phase: $252,000

Total cost: $1,099,000

SOURCE: City of Monroe